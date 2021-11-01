Attenborugh urges leaders to turn 'tragedy into triumph'

Sir David Attenborough tells the COP26 climate summit that young people can "give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story" and turn the tragedy of climate change into triumph.

The naturalist and broadcaster also urges leaders in Glasgow to be motivated by hope, not fear.

He tells delegates: "In my lifetime I've witnessed a terrible decline.

In yours, you could and should witness a wonderful recovery.

That desperate hope... is why the world is looking to you and why you are here." Report by Avagninag.

