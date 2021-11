MorningLine: Movie Set Safety P.2

Recently, we learned of a tragic accident that left one person dead, and one person wounded, on the set of the movie Rust.

Were they following the proper safety protocols?

On today's MorningLine, we talk about proper safety protocols with Richard Gershman , who was a director and assistant director in the movie and television industry, and also a professor of practice, motion pictures at Belmont University.

