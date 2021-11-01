2021’s Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Harry Styles as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz.'.

Lizzo as Baby Yoda from 'The Mandalorian.'.

Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her mother, Janet Leigh, by dressing as her character in 'Psycho.'.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed as a syringe and doctor, respectively.

Lil Nas X was Voldemort from 'Harry Potter.'.

Megan Thee Stallion dressed as Cruella de Vil.

Ariana Grande was Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their family dressed as 'Addams Family' characters.

Doja Cat attended a Halloween party as Miss Bellum from the 'Powerpuff Girls.'.

Lisa from Blackpink wore a costume from Netflix's hit series, 'Squid Game.'.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello rocked Dia de los Muertos attire.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello rocked Dia de los Muertos attire