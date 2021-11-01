Colorful, cool & dry forecast

Well.

Can you find my dogblends in with the leaves.the ground but lots are stwith beautiful colors.

Colnow and will continue forso As we roll into Novembehappens with average highsmonth, down to 45 and averDown to around 30.

That'send of the month.

But we'ltemperatures over the nextI'm showing you these nowbetter about our predictedcool is to the season nothupper twenties to lower tha prolonged stretch of colAt least we'll have sunshiThat'll put temperatures bmaybe upper forties are cocontinue as you can see we