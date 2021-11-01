Woman ends up with 'slug' eyebrows after trendy beauty procedure

A Manchester woman didn't know what she was in for when she got her eyebrows laminated.

Eyebrow lamination is an alternative to microblading.Fiddling with your eyebrows is always risky because you may not like the result.When she got her eyebrows laminated to follow the popular trend, TikToker Sarah Donnelly asked herself, "What have I done?".Donnelly simply could not stop laughing as she prepared to show her eyebrows.

"I don't know if I want to laugh or cry," she said.Her brows were extremely thick and dark, contrasting her fair skin and blond hair.

They were definitely certified caterpillars.In the age of Instagram brows, most people wouldn't even do a double-take.However, Donnelly was clearly unsatisfied with the result, and at least she had a sense of humor about it, calling them her "slugs" in the comment section."What in the Eugene Levy is going on here?" someone joked.

"Why on Earth would they put a black tint on a blond-haired woman?" a user asked