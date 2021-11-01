Political analyst Brian Crowley shares thoughts on DeSantis vaccine mandate fight

Political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the latest flap between State Sen.
Tina Polsky and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo along with Gov.
Ron DeSantis' fight with the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.
Political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the latest flap between State Sen.
Tina Polsky and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo along with Gov.
Ron DeSantis' fight with the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.
Political analyst Brian Crowley shares his thoughts on the latest push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to create election reform in Florida.
Political analyst Brian Crowley wraps up the discussion and shares he thoughts on what lawmakers need to tackle for the upcoming..