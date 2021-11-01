Disney+ Drops New Trailer for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The trailer for the upcoming series, which was teased in the end credits of the Season 2 finale of 'The Mandalorian,' was released on Nov.

1.

It features Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, .

Who is intent on reclaiming his old territory on Tatooine.

Which was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.

Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, via 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer.

Ming-Na Wen also stars in the series as Fennec Shand.

'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau serves as executive producer.

'The Book of Boba Fett' will debut on Disney+ on Dec.

29