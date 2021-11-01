Disney+ Drops New Trailer for , ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.
The trailer for the upcoming series, which was teased in the end credits of the Season 2 finale of 'The Mandalorian,' was released on Nov.
1.
It features Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, .
Who is intent on reclaiming his old territory on Tatooine.
Which was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt.
Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect, Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, via 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer.
Ming-Na Wen also stars in the series as Fennec Shand.
'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau serves as executive producer.
'The Book of Boba Fett' will debut on Disney+ on Dec.
29