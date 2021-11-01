White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID-19

After pulling out of President Biden's overseas trip due to a family emergency, .

Psaki announced on Oct.

31 that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The family emergency was later revealed to be "members of my household testing positive for COVID-19," Psaki said.

Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Jen Psaki, via statement.

However, today, I tested positive for COVID.

While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact —, Jen Psaki, via statement.

I am disclosing today's positive test out of an abundance of transparency.

I last saw the president on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six feet apart, and wore masks, Jen Psaki, via statement.

Psaki, who is vaccinated, plans to return to work at the White House after quarantining for 10 days and supplying a negative rapid test.

President Biden received a booster shot of Pfizer's vaccine on Sept.

27