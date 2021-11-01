Nintendo's Online Expansion Pack Trailer Becomes Nintendo's Most Disliked Video On YouTube

Kotaku reports that fans have expressed their feelings about Nintendo’s new Switch Online Expansion Pack through the reveal trailer’s likes and dislikes.

On Youtube, the video has now accumulated about 104k dislike.

The video revealed the NSO’s Expansion Pack cost to be $50 a year.

That price tag is more than twice the cost of the basic Nintendo Switch Online plan.

That higher price gives fans access to an expansion for Animal Crossing and 23 classic N64 and Sega Genesis games.

According to Kotaku, that's already not a lot of bang for gamers' bucks.

The problem is reportedly compounded by technical difficulties and poor emulation quality.

Kotaku reports that fans have complained the games run poorly, lack proper button remapping and feature numerous bugs and glitches.

The video was uploaded to Nintendo’s YouTube channel on October 15 and quickly accumulated 100k dislikes.

.

After just 16 days the Expansion Pack trailer has already dethroned the previously most hated video on Nintendo's Youtube.

.

That video was an E3 trailer for Metroid Prime: Federation Force, uploaded in 2015, that currently has 96k dislikes.

While I highly doubt Nintendo will change anything based on some dislikes on YouTube, it’s still notable that so many people seem to be fed up with the Expansion Pack’s price and quality.

Even if GoldenEye is added in the near future, I’m not sure that’s going to convince more people to fork over $50 a year