Family of Chicago man killed by police during domestic call wants officers involved to be fired, jailed

A family wants the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of their loved one dismissed from the force and jailed.
The officers were initially placed on administrative duty for 30 days but have since returned to work.
A family wants the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of their loved one dismissed from the force and jailed.
The officers were initially placed on administrative duty for 30 days but have since returned to work.
Police say they were responding to a domestic dispute call when they found Turell Brown waving a knife. Video shows officers shout..