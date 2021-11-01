TikTok users are mimicking Viola Davis' signature walk

Viola Davis is onto you roasting her on TikTok.

The Academy Award-winning actress has a sense of humor about it.Davis portrayed law professor Annalise Keating on ABC's How To Get Away with Murder for six seasons.for one TikTok meme, it wasn't anything the actress said that sparked the phenomenon.

Instead, people poked fun at Davis' very specific gait as Keating."Practicing my Annalise Keating walk for when I become a lawyer," @camrynamiles said in a caption.She transitioned into wearing a pantsuit and holding a briefcase as she lumbered down the hall in Keating's signature manner.On October 22, Davis tweeted a clip of herself speaking at a panel at PaleyLive L.A.

In 2019, Davis acknowledged the way people poked fun."I see y'all," she wrote in the caption with five laughing emojis and a heart.“If I could be a real woman, if I don’t have to walk around in heels — because I know y’all talk about me walking in my heels... and that’s a little f***** up of y’all, but I get it”