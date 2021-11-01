Laurens High School orchestra teacher dies after crash

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry, died on Oct.
26 from complications of injuries she suffered in a crash on Oct.
22.
Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry, died on Oct.
26 from complications of injuries she suffered in a crash on Oct.
22.
INJURY.AND ORCHESTRA TEACHER AT LAURENSHIGH SCHOOL DIED DAYS AFTERBEING INVOLVED.CAR CRASH ACCORDING TOINVESTIGATORS POLICE SAY ROLLEDPAULA HARSH FROM NEWBERRY ALL INTHE CRASH ON 22ND IT HAPPENED ONHARPER STREET.IN LAUNSRE HARSHA DIED FOUR DAYSAS
A woman who was a well-known musician and a beloved teacher at an Upstate school died last week after being injured in a crash, the..