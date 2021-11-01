Skip to main content
Laurens High School orchestra teacher dies after crash

Laurens High School orchestra teacher dies after crash
Laurens High School orchestra teacher dies after crash

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry, died on Oct.

26 from complications of injuries she suffered in a crash on Oct.

22.

