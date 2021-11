'Horseless Horse' program helps kids learn about horses

UPPER 40’S AND LOW 50’S.}OWNING AN ANALIM CAN BE A HUGERESPONSIBILITY, BUT OWNING A900 LB ANIMAL COMES WITH ITSOWN SET OF CHALLENGES.

BUTTHANKS TO A PROGRAM CASCADECOUNTY, YOU DON’T HAVE TO DOIT ALONE.

LINDSEY STENGERREPORTS((NAT SOUND))"FRECKLES LEAVE MY HORSESALONE,THIS IS BROOKE.YOU ARE NOT HELPING."A LONG TIME 4H LEADER, MENTORAND HORSE LOVER."HORSES, THEY ARE JUSTEVERYTHING TO ME."AND THROUGH HER PASSN IOFORHORSES, SHE HAS CARVED OUT AWHOLE COMMUNITY SURROUNDED BYSTIRRUPS A SNDADDLES."WHERE BROOKE GERAD BASICALLYTAUGHT ME EVERYTHING TO KNOWABOUT HORSES."A 4H PROJECT CALLED HORSELESSHORSE.

WHERE KIDS WHO MAY NOTKNOW THE FIRST THINGBO AUTOWNING ONE COME TO((NAT SOUND))COME.

ON!FIGURE IT OUT."IT GIVES THEM A CHANCE TOREALLY GET TO KNOW AND LOVEAND PLAY ITH A HORSE ANDREALLY SETS THEM UP FORSUCCESS FOR WHEN THEY AREOLDER AND WANT TO BUY THEIROWN HORSE THEY WILL KNOW HOWTO DO IT RESPONSIBLY."BROOKE HAS BEEN RUNNING THISPRRAOGM FOR YEARS AND IS ABLETO WATCH SERVAL KIDS "HORSEUP" AND PURCHASE THEIR VERYOWN 900LB BESTIE."BEING ABLE TO GET MY OWNHORSE, WAS JUST FANTASTIC, ADREAM COME TRUE HONESTLY"WITH KIDS NO LONGER IN 4H, HERREASON BEHIND IT ALL IS SIMPLYTO SHARE THE LOVE SHE HAS."THERE IS ONLY ONE OF ME ANDTHERE ARE HORSES, AND I CAN’TRIDE THEM ALL."MANY KIDS HAVE COME AND GONETHROUGH THIS PROGRAM.

BUTTHANKS FOR BROOKE, HER CREW,AND HER HORSES, DREAMSCONTINUE TO COME TRUE INCASCADE COUNTY.

"EVERYONE ONEHAS BEEN THAT LITTLE BOY ORGIRL THAT JUST WANTS TO LOVEON A HORSE."IN VAUGHN, LINDSEY STENGER M