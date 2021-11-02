Can Laundrie family be held legally responsible for not letting police talk to Brian?

Can Laundrie parents be charged for previous refusing to let police in the house?

COULD BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S PARENTS FACE ANY LEGAL FALLOUT... IN THE CASE OF THAT'S HAD OUR ATTENTION FOR MONTHS NOW.

THANKS FOR STICKING WITH US, I'M JANE MONREAL. AND I'M PATRICK NOLAN.

I'VE BEEN SPEAKING TO A LEGAL EXPERT ..

IN THE WAKE OF THE DISCOVERY OF BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S REMAINS ..

TO FIND OUT WHERE HIS PARENTS FIT INTO ALL OF THIS. (ZOOM, 3;48--3:54) PROFESSOR RANDOLPH BRACCIALARGHE/NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY SHEPARD BROAD COLLEGE OF LAW: Everybody is of course very upset by the death. My guess is they're very upset too.

(ZOOM, 3:57--4:40) WFTX: We've covered people protesting outside the house. They've accused the family of everything.

And one of the things they've brought up is that his family met North Port Police at the door when Brian Laundrie was alive and inside the house.

And the parents told police, "He's not allowed to speak to you, contact our attorney." Is there anything illegal about that.

PROFESSOR RANDOLPH BRACCIALARGHE/NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY SHEPARD BROAD COLLEGE OF LAW: No, one does not have to cooperate with police.

Now if one's a suspect, for example, if they had a warrant out for his arrest, and then they would have to cooperate.

If they had reason to, they could've got a warrant to search the house.

If they suspected they had cause to believe that.

But apparently the police didn't think so. (Zoom, 5:13--5:23) WFTX: Based on your knowledge of past cases, would it be unusual for them to bring any charges against the parents for anything connected to Gabby Petito's death? (Zoom, 5:35--:5:58) PROFESSOR RANDOLPH BRACCIALARGHE/NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY SHEPARD BROAD COLLEGE OF LAW: The fact that Florida, we have this statute that permits family to not be charged with accessory after the fact for third degree felonies, for crimes that are third degree felonies or less.

I have never known that to come up during 40 something years I've been practicing law.

Doesn't mean that it hasn't.

But I've never been aware of it. (Zoom, 6:04 - 6:13) PROFESSOR RANDOLPH BRACCIALARGHE/NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY SHEPARD BROAD COLLEGE OF LAW: Now, on the other hand I'm also not aware of family being charged which they could be for accessory after the fact if they aided someone in escaping a justice. (zoom, 7:30--39) WFTX: Professor Randolph Braccialarghe, law professor at Nova Southeastern University. Thank you so much.

