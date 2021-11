NCIS S19E07 Docked

NCIS 19x07 "Docked" Season 19 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship whose body is discovered in the ship’s sauna by none other than McGee’s mother-in-law, Judy (Patricia Richardson), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, November 8th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.