The Big Leap S01E08 Big Dumb Life

The Big Leap 1x08 "Big Dumb Life" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - With the show down a few essential cast members, Wayne decides to hold an old-fashioned lock down to bring everyone together.

Justin, who is being forced to help his father in his time of need, faces much-needed reflection on their rocky relationship, and Reggie tries his best to navigate his new situation with a cocky rookie.

Meanwhile, Paula figures out how to move forward with her health and Nick and Monica work on their relationship in the all-new Big Dumb Life episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, November 8th on FOX.