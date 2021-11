Dunbar Boys Soccer pay tribute to teammate's friend in state championship

SOCCER CLINCHEDTHEIR FIFTH STATECHAMPIONSHIPSATURDAY, BEATINGCOVINGTONCATHOLIC 2-1...BUTTHE GAME-WINNINGGOAL WAS SO MUCHMORE....IN THE 73RDMINUTE...RODRIGOROMERO KICKED INTHE GAME'S FINALGOAL...AND THENPROCEEDED TOSPRINT TOWARDSDUNBAR FANS IN THECROWD...ATTEMPTING TO TAKE OFF HISJERSEY...UNDERNEATH WAS ATEE SHIRT INDEDICATION TO HISFRIEND, SERGIOVILLARADOS , ADUNBARSOPHOMORE WHOWAS SHOT DEAD,FOUND IN A FLIPPEDCAR LASTTHURSDAY...NEARLEXINGTONCEMETERY...I CAUGHT UP WITHRODRIGO AFTER THEGAME AND ASKEDWHAT THAT GOALMEANT TO HIM...RODRIGO ROMERO- "I DIDN'T DO IT FORMYSELF, BUT FORHIM.

HE'SWATCHING IN THESKY.

YEAH I JUSTDID IT FOR HIMHONESTLY AND FORTHE TEAM BUTMOSTLY FOR HIM.WE LOST HIM TOOSOON, WE JUSTLOST HIM THISWEEK SO IDEDICATED THISWIN FOR MYFRIEND, MYBROTHER.

HE WASHERE WATCHINGME, BUT IF HE WASHERE PHYSICALLYHE WOULD BEPROUD OF ME ANDHUGGING ME RIGHTNOW."