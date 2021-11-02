World premiere for the new Toyota bZ4X

Clear the stage for the new Toyota bZ4X: The Japanese brand's first stand-alone battery-electric vehicle has now celebrated its world premiere.

Based on a specially developed platform designed exclusively for electric drive.

Under the abbreviation “bZ” (“beyond zero”), Toyota will in future be bringing a whole range of battery-electric vehicles onto the market.

The Toyota bZ4X now makes the start.

The design and technology largely correspond to the concept vehicle presented in spring.

The series model also has a clear and powerful look that only e-cars can offer.

The front section does without a large radiator grille.

A long wheelbase also meets short overhangs.

The result is a spacious cabin with five seats and generous loading capacity.

Responsible for design freedom and space is the new, modular platform e-TNGA, specially designed for battery electric vehicles, which Toyota developed together with Subaru.

The battery is mounted under the vehicle floor as part of the chassis, which goes hand in hand with a low center of gravity, excellent weight distribution between the front and rear axles and high body rigidity.

With the optional all-wheel drive, which includes electric motors on each axle, the SUV offers exceptional stability and agility without sacrificing off-road capabilities.

Toyota is also making use of its almost 25 years of experience in the electrification of vehicles and is striving for a world-leading role in this area in terms of quality, durability and reliability.