Porsche - The heat is on

Works driver Kévin Estre has planted the No.

92 Porsche 911 RSR on pole position in qualifying for the six-hour race in Bahrain.

In the close hunt for top times, the Frenchman only just outpaced his Italian brand colleague Gianmaria Bruni in the identical ca.

515 PS nine-eleven with the starting number 91.

For Kévin Estre and Neel Jani, who currently rank second in the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC, this is the fourth pole position from the fifth and penultimate race of the season.

In the GTE-Am class, the best 911 RSR takes up the race from third place.