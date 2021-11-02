Joe Biden dozed off during opening speeches at COP26? Video goes viral | Oneindia News
Joe Biden dozed off during opening speeches at COP26? Video goes viral | Oneindia News

US President Joe Biden appeared to have nodded off during the opening speeches of the COP26 summit.

Netizens speculate if indeed he slept during the speech of Barbados Prime Minister.

#COP26 #JoeBiden #ClimateAction