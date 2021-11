Arcane s01

Arcane s01 - Plot Synopsis: Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Directed by Ash Brannon starring Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, Harry Lloyd release date November 6, Nov 13 and Nov 20, 2021 on Netflix