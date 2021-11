Greta Thunberg says politicians are 'pretending' at COP26

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is making her voice heard inside and outside the convention centre at COP26 in Glasgow.

At a small rally she says the event is attended by politicians "pretending" take the future seriously.

She calls on them to end the "blah, blah, blah".

Report by Edwardst.

