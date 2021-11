CDC to vote on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children

The CDC will vote on Tuesday whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

BELOW 8% FOR TO TWO WEEKS IN AROW.IT’S A BIG DAY FOR THECOVID-19 VACCINES..PFIZER’S SHOT FOR KIDSAGES 5 TO 11 COULD GET THEGO-AHEAD FROM THE CDC TODAY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERKELSEY MCFARLAND IS LIVE OUTSIDETHE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT -TO EXPLAIN HOW SOON WECOULD SEE THE SHOTS DISTRIBUTEDIN LAS VEGAS.

KELSEY?THE C-D-C’S VACCINE ADVISORS AREEXPECTED TO VOTE TODAYIF AROPPVED-THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS THAT’S ONE OF THEFINAL INTHGS IT NEEDS TO CHECKOFF BEFORE SHOTS ARE GIVEN TOKIDS IN SOUTHERN NEVADA.PFIZER’S SHOT ALREADY HASEMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FROMTHE FDA’S VACCINE ADVISORS.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS BEFORE IT STARTSDISTIBUTION TO KIDSIT NEEDS THE CDC REVIEW AND THEAPPROVAL OF THE ADVISORYCOMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATIONPRACTICESTHEN... THE CDC AND THE NEVADADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WILLPROVIDE FINAL GUIDANCE.SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTH DISTRICTOFFICIALS WENT ON TO SAY"VACCINATIONS FOR YOUNGERCHILDREN ARE A POSITIVE STEP.

WEENCOURAGE EVERYONE WHO ISELIGIBLE TO GET VACCINATED TO DOSO AT ANY OF THE CLINICSAVAILABLE IN SOUTHERN NEVADA."THE CDC DIRECTOR IS EXPECTED TOOFFICIALLY RECOMMEND THE PFIZERVACCINE TODAY.BETWEEN THE VIRUS-- AND THECCVAINE-- DOCTORS SAY THEGREATEST RISK IS COVID-19.Dr. Claire Boogaard, Children’sNational Hospital, CBS, "Facethe Nation": "Covid has badcomplications with children.Doesn’t have it with allchildren but has many and italso has the complications inthis young group of having longterm issues.

Whether it’s havingsymptoms that last longer thantwo months which is the longCovid that people talk about ordeveloping a very serious,life-threatening conditioncalled multi-system inflammatorysyndrome in children.

If I havea choice, I’d rather use thissuper safe vaccine to get themback into school and back totheir normal life."THE HEALTH DISTRICT SAYS IT WILLMAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AS SOON ASVACCINES ARE AVAILABLE FORCHILDREN BETWEEN 5 AND 11... BUTTHEY DON’T HAVE AN EXACTTIMELINE YET.REPORTING LIVE, KELSE