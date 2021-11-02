'Get the rot out of police', mother urges Cressida Dick

A mother has called on Dame Cressida Dick to "get the rot out once and for all" after two Metropolitan Police officers admitted sharing photographs of her murdered daughters' bodies on WhatsApp.

Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted breaching a police cordon to take "inappropriate" and "unauthorised" of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, after the two sister were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn