9,000 New York City Workers Put on Unpaid Leave as COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

9,000 New York City Workers , Put on Unpaid Leave , as COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect.

On November 1, New York's mayor said that approximately 9,000 city workers were put on unpaid leave as the COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect.

'The Guardian' reports that Mayor Bill de Blasio added that thousands of firefighters had called out sick in protest of the mandate.

Daniel Nigro, New York's fire commissioner, said that while firehouses remained open, , “many units are understaffed.".

Daniel Nigro, New York's fire commissioner, said that while firehouses remained open, , “many units are understaffed.".

Nigro called on firefighters to stop misusing sick leave and return to work.

According to 'The Guardian,' officials have been facing strong resistance among workers holding critical public safety jobs.

Those workers include the city's police officers and firefighters.

When the mandate took effect, one in four New York firefighters remained unvaccinated.

'The Guardian' reports that one in six police personnel, as well as one in six sanitation workers, were also still unvaccinated.

The head of New York City's firefighters union, which has fought the vaccine mandate, warned that public safety could be at risk.

According to the fire department, it is prepared to reduce the number of fire companies and ambulances in service by 20%.

According to the fire department, it is prepared to reduce the number of fire companies and ambulances in service by 20%.

We’re here today because of a mandate that was put not only on our members, but also all New York City employees, given nine days to make a life-changing decision on their career or whether or not they’re going to take a vaccine, Andrew Ansbro, Uniformed Firefighters Association president, via the Guardian.

We’re here today because of a mandate that was put not only on our members, but also all New York City employees, given nine days to make a life-changing decision on their career or whether or not they’re going to take a vaccine, Andrew Ansbro, Uniformed Firefighters Association president, via the Guardian