Defence Ministry gives nod to purchase of Rs 7965 cr worth arms, equipment | Oneindia News

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 7,965-crore; An MLA from Jammu was sacked by BJP after he made objectionable comments against Muslims after Pakistan's win in the T20 World Cup match; Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a message of support to India cricket captain Virat Kohli.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#ViratKohli #DefenceMinistry #AmarinderSingh