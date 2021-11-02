‘Squid Game’ Crypto Tanks , After Scammers Steal Millions From Investors.
Recently, a digital currency called SQUID was created based off Netflix's popular dystopian drama, 'Squid Game.'
It was being touted as a token that could be used for a new online game inspired by the series.
According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency surged to $2,861 before plummeting to $0 on Nov.
1.
SQUID's creators pulled off a scam known as a "rug pull,".
Which means they cashed out all of their coins for real money, causing the crypto's value to crash.
But before doing so, they stole an estimated $2.1 million from investors.
Prior to the rug pull, Gizmodo and CoinMarketCap warned investors that SQUID was likely a scam due to multiple red flags.
For instance, investors could only buy, not sell, SQUID, and the website was filled with spelling errors