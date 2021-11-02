Tuesday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: KEX

Today we look at oe noteworthy recent insider buy.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, Kirby's Director, Barry E.

Davis, made a $528,818 buy of KEX, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.88 each.

Davis was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KEX trading as high as $55.09 at last check today.

Kirby is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.