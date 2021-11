Election officials give update on polls

OF ELECTIONS HASJUST GIVEN AN UPDATE ON HOW THEPOLLS ARE RFAING SO FARACROSS THE COMMONWEALTH.CAROLINE COLEBURN JOINSUS LIVE TO TELL US HOW THEPROCESSIS FLOWING AT POLLS HERE INCENTRAL VIRGINIA.

HI CAROLINE.THINGS HAVE BEEN OFF TO ASMOOTH START FOR THE MOST PART,AND ELECTION OFFICIALS SAYTHAT'S LIKELYBECAUSE ONE- FIFTH OF VIRGINIAVOTERS ALREADY CAST THEIRBALLOTS BEFORE ELECTION DAY.HOWEVER, OFFICIALS SAY THEREHAVE BEEN A FEW ISSUES ATPOLLS IN THE RICHMOND AREA.DEPARTMENT OF ELECTIONSCOMMISSIONER CHRIS PIPER TELLSUS THIS MORNING SPRING RUNELEMENTARY SCHOOL INCHESTERFIELD EXPERIENCED A POWERISSUE, BUT DOMINION QUICKLYRESPONDED, AND ECBAUSE THEVOTING MACHINES HAVE BATTERYBACKUPS, VOTING CONTINUED ASNORMAL.OVER IN HENRICO COUNTY, THECHARLES M JOHNSONELEMENTARY PRECINCT OPENED 10MINUTS ELATE DUE TO MEDICALISSUE, BUT THEN VOTERS WEREALLOWED INSIDE.ALSO IN HENRICO COUNTY, THEREHAVE BEEN REPORTS OF AT LEASTTWO BALLOT SCANNERS BEINGJAMMED.AS OF 11 AM, ELECTION OFFICIALSWERE WORKING WH ITTECHNICIANS TOFIX THE ISSUE, BUT THEY SAY NOTTO WORRY BECAUSE YOUR VOTE WILLSTILL COUNT.IF A MACHINE IS JAMMED LIKE THATAND BECOMES INOPERABLE,TEMPORARILY.WHAT HAPPENS ISTHE BALLOTS ARE COLLECTED STILLINTO A LOCKED BOX, MONITOREDBOX, WHERE THEY ARE KEPT UNTILTHE MACHINE IS UP AND RUNNING.AND THEN THE ELECTIONOFFICERS WILL ONCE AGAIN RUN THEBALLOTS THROUGH THE MACHINE.SO EVERYONE CAN BEASSURED THAT THEIR VOTES ARECOUNTED.RESULTS CAN NOT START BEINGCALCULATED UNTIL AFTER THE POLLSCLOSE AT 7 O'CLOCK TONIGHT,AND COMMISSIONER PIPER NOTEDTHOSE RESULTSSHOULD BE COMING IN PRETTYQUICKLY AS MOST LOCALTIIES WILLBECOUNTING MAIL-IN VOTES THAT HAVEBEEN PREPROCESSED ASWELL AS EARLY IN PERSON VOTESFIRST.

BUT WE SPOKE WITHHENRICO ANDCHESTERFIELD COUNTY ELECTIONOFFICIALS MONDAY AND THEY SAYTHEYWILLS TILL BE COUNTING IN-PERSON ELECTION DAY VOTES FIRST.CBS 6 IS FOLLOWING ANY ISSUES ATTHE POLLS ALL DAYLONG, AND ANOTHER ELECTIONBRIEFING IS SCHEDULED FOR8 O'CLOCK NITOGHT.WE WILLHAVE A TEAM THERE TO BRING YOUTHE LATEST.IN ADDITION TO THE GOVERNOR'S