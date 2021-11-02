Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer , Are Engaged.
Stewart made the announcement while appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Nov.
2.
.
We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.
She also detailed her girlfriend's proposal.
I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it.
It was really cute, she did very well.
We're marrying, it's happening, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.
I wasn't specific at all.
It's not a given that I would be the one.
You know what I mean?
With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f------ gender role thing.
, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.
We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen.
It was f------ so cute, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.
Meyer, a screenwriter, and Stewart first met on a movie set seven years ago but didn't reconnect until years later at a party.
The couple became Instagram official in October of 2019.
Stewart also recounted the first time she professed her love to Meyer.
The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some s----- bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I’m so f------ in love with you.'
Like, done, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.
Wedding details have yet to be revealed