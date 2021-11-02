Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Are Engaged

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer , Are Engaged.

Stewart made the announcement while appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Nov.

2.

.

We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

She also detailed her girlfriend's proposal.

I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it.

It was really cute, she did very well.

We're marrying, it's happening, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

I wasn't specific at all.

It's not a given that I would be the one.

You know what I mean?

With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f------ gender role thing.

, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen.

It was f------ so cute, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

Meyer, a screenwriter, and Stewart first met on a movie set seven years ago but didn't reconnect until years later at a party.

The couple became Instagram official in October of 2019.

Stewart also recounted the first time she professed her love to Meyer.

The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some s----- bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I’m so f------ in love with you.'

Like, done, Kristen Stewart, on 'The Howard Stern Show'.

Wedding details have yet to be revealed