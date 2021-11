PM says world has 'pulled back a goal' but job not done

Boris Johnson says that "we've pulled back a goal" in the fight against climate change and is "cautiously optimistic" about the progress made at COP26.

However, he is quick to issue a remind that there is "still a very long way to go".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn