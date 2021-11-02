More Than 100 Countries Vow To End Deforestation at COP26

On Nov.

2, what is being hailed by Britain as the first big achievement of the U.N.

Climate summit took place.

Leaders representing over 85% of the world's forests promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030.

Some of the countries that have taken the pledge include the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Congo, China and Brazil.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended the movement.

With today’s unprecedented pledges, we will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as nature’s conqueror, and instead become its custodian, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, via statement.

But some experts caution that previous pledges have failed to be effective.

According to Alison Hoare, a senior research fellow at political think tank Chatham House.

In 2014, world leaders made a similar promise, "but since then deforestation has accelerated across many countries.".

But on Nov.

1, as officials and activists detailed the dangers of climate change, .

The British government said it felt world leaders may finally be understanding the gravity of the situation.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was in attendance at a rally outside.

She spoke to thousands of protesters who came to make their voices heard in Glasgow, Scotland.

Change is not going to come from inside there.

That is not leadership, this is leadership, Greta Thunberg, to protesters, via Associated Press