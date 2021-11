PM: Starting to see 'sense' of how CO2 cuts can be achieved

Boris Johnson says that COP26 has seen the first sign of how the required CO2 cuts to combat climate change can be achieved.

He says it has been "humbling" to hear the impact of climate change on small countries, and bigger countries need to do more.

Report by Edwardst.

