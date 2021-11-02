Titans Talk: Titans’ victory over the Colts and Derrick Henry’s foot injury (P2)

Steve Layman discuss the Titans victory over the Colts and then invites Dr. David Chao, @profootballdoc, to discuss Derrick Henry’s foot injury and surgery on this episode of Titans Talk.
