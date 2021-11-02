MySQL to managed Apache Cassandra — Barracuda’s success story

Watch Fleming Shi, CTO of Barracuda, and Aaron Morton, Field CTO at DataStax, in a fireside chat where they discuss how ever increasing real-time data requirements led Barracuda to select a fully-managed cloud-native database.

Barracuda knows the importance of reliability and scalability as it supports more than 200,000 customers 24/7 throughout the world.

Building their enterprise-grade, cloud-ready security solutions required a database that exceeded their requirements and supported their growth.

Learn why they chose DataStax Astra DB powered by Apache Cassandra.