Understanding carpal tunnel syndrome

Dr. Bertrand Perey, MD, FSRC, Orthopaedic Surgeon Duration: 4:42 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a common condition that causes pain, numbness and tingling in the hand.

The condition occurs when one of the major nerves to the hand, the median nerve, is squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist.

The median nerve travels through a narrow tunnel within the wrist, called the Carpal Tunnel.

The Carpal Tunnel is approximately 2 centimetres wide and 4 centimetres long.

The Carpal Tunnel is formed by the wrist bones on one side and by the transverse retinacular ligament on the other side.

Within the Carpal Tunnel are 9 flexor tendons to the digits.

There are 2 flexor tendons to for every digit, except for the thumb where there is only one.

Flexor tendons are structures that cause the fingers to bend.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome occurs when the median nerve, travelling through the Carpal tunnel gets compressed.

This compression is usually the result of swelling to the flexor tendons.

Most cases of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome are caused by a combination of factors.

The most common and important factor is likely hereditary.

The Carpal Tunnel may be smaller in some people and there may be anatomic differences that change the amount of space for the nerve.

These traits can run in families.

Heavy, repetitive use of the hand can lead to swelling of the flexor tendons.

This repetitive activity usually needs to be prolonged.

Light repetitive use of the fingers is not likely a cause of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Heavy gripping of objects, especially when vibration is incurred, can lead to swelling in the flexor tendons.

Doing activities that involve extreme flexion or extension for prolonged periods of time, can also increase pressure on the nerve.

Systemic hormonal changes, such as those that occur during pregnancy, can also cause swelling and lead to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Health conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, or thyroid gland imbalance, are also conditions that are associated with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

These health conditions, however, are rare causes of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

The most common symptoms are of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome are numbness and tingling, primarily in the thumb, index, long, and ring fingers.

The small finger is rarely affected as the nerve carrying feeling to the small finger is not the median nerve.

Feeling to the small finger is carried by the ulnar nerve, also known as the “funny bone”.

If patients have numbness primarily in the small finger, then one must reconsider the diagnosis of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Patients may also exhibit burning and pain in the median nerve distribution of the hand.

That pain, or tingling, may travel up the forearm towards the shoulder.

Weakness and clumsiness in the hand may make it difficult to perform fine movements, such as buttoning clothes.

Dropping objects, as a result of this loss of sensation is a common symptom.

In most cases, symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome begin gradually.

There is rarely any specific injury to account for the onset of symptoms, although an acute injury can precipitate the problem.

Night time symptoms are very common.

The reason for this is that the flexor tendons swell spontaneously at night time, when the digits are not moved.

Resolution of the symptoms usually involves shaking of the hand, or moving of the digits.

This causes the localized swelling to decrease and the numbness to resolve.

Symptoms often occur when holding something for a prolonged period of time with the wrist bent forwards or backwards, such as when using a phone, driving, or reading a book.

This can also occur during sleep when most people are unaware of the bent position of their wrist.