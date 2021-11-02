Merriam-Webster Added 455 New Words to the Dictionary in October, Including 'Air Fryer' and 'Horchata'

Online communication, coronavirus, food, technology, and pop culture inspired many of the hundreds of words added to the dictionary last month.
As long as humans keep on human-ing, words will keep on words-ing.
This week, Merriam-Webster announced it had added a..
The dictionary added 455 new words and definitions to the dictionary for October to keep up with the evolving English language,..