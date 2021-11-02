TikTok users dumbfounded by man’s video revealing the ‘real way’ to make popcorn

A TikToker is going viral after sharing the alleged “real way” to cook microwave popcorn.The video, which shows a feature of the popcorn bag that many viewers never knew about, comes courtesy of the mega-popular content creator @sidneyraz.“Here’s something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s,” he says in the clip .“You’re supposed to shake out the popcorn kernels that haven’t popped”.Then, @sidneyraz proceeds to show just how easy that process can be.As he points out, many microwave popcorn bags feature a small opening at the bottom, which you can use to filter out the tiny, un-popped kernels.To prove his point, the TikToker shakes the bag over a bowl.

Dozens of kernels fall out, but his popcorn stays in the bag.TikTok users were largely baffled by the news.“Wait, this is crazy,” one user wrote