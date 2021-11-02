Full speed ahead: Accelerating government and commercial collaboration in the new space age

The space domain is changing faster than ever.

The boundaries that once separated national security, civil and commercial space are blurring at an increasing pace, creating new opportunities to partner to outpace emerging threats, address shared challenges and unlock a new era of human achievement in space.

Making the most of this evolving landscape will rely on the ability of our nation’s space programs to acquire transformative space capabilities and technologies at the speed of mission need.

This session features candid discussions between experienced space leaders about how government demands for mission success intersect with new capabilities being put forward by commercial companies.