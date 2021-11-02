Yahoo! Leaves China Due to 'Challenging' Environment

The Associated Press reports Yahoo Inc.

Will be leaving China.

The web services company cited an increasingly 'challenging' environment as their reason for withdrawal.

In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1.

, Yahoo Inc., via statement.

The company says it "remains committed to the rights of our users and a free open internet.".

Many of the services provided by Yahoo had already been blocked by the Chinese government, making this move largely symbolic.

As Xi Jinping's authoritarian regime effectively stifles free speech on the internet in China, Yahoo is merely the most recent tech company to leave.

Google has been gone for several years.

LinkedIn shuttered its site last month, replacing it with a jobs board.

Yahoo's departure coincides with the Chinese government's implementation of its Personal Information Protection Law.

These laws stipulate that web service providers operating in the country must hand over their data or face harsh penalties