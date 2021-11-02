A TikTok trend involving strangers is the best new way to discover music

Tired of the same old boring playlists?

TikTokers have found the best way to find new music — asking total strangers.The viral meme proves you can't always judge what music someone likes by how they look.On May 25, 2011 YouTuber Ty Cullenposted the vlog, "Hey you!

What songare you listening to?".Then in 2021, YouTuber Shan Rizwan discovered Cullen's video and started making similar vlogs of his own.Rizwan then started uploading truncated versions on to TikTok where the trend took off.New Yorkers confessed they were listening to Lil Nas X, Broadway soundtracks and some even refused to share out of embarrassment