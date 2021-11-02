Facebook Will Delete Facial Recognition Data of a Billion People

Facebook Will Delete , Facial Recognition Data , of a Billion People.

Following a large number of privacy complaints, Facebook has decided to shut down its facial recognition system.

'The Independent' reports that the site will stop automatically recognizing people when they appear in photos and videos.

The marketing for that tool said that it was for helping tag people in photos that were uploaded to the social media platform.

However, it also allowed Facebook to build a huge library of facial recognition data on users.

.

In response to complaints, Facebook said that it would delete that data.

The move means that over a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates will be deleted.

According to Facebook, the decision was part of a, “company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products”.

Facebook added that moving the data will, “represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history.”.

Independent points out that over a third of Facebook users had opted in to the platform's facial recognition system.

Facebook said the decision was made because of , “growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole”.

Facebook reportedly said that it will continue internal work on facial recognition technology.

However, the company said it is committed to engage with outside experts on the ethics of implementing the technology.