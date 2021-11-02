Netflix Launches First Mobile Games on Android

Netflix Launches First Mobile Games on Android.

Users can now download five Netflix games from the Google Play store.

Those games are 'Stranger Things: 1984,' 'Stranger Things 3: The Game,' 'Shooting Hoops,' 'Card Blast' and 'Teeter Up.'.

Those games are 'Stranger Things: 1984,' 'Stranger Things 3: The Game,' 'Shooting Hoops,' 'Card Blast' and 'Teeter Up.'.

On Nov.

3, Netflix will start rolling out games to the app itself.

A Netflix subscription is required to play.

Netflix Games will have its own dedicated tab when using a mobile device.

Android phones will first have access to the games, but they will soon be available on Apple's iOS.

Advertisements and in-app purchases will not be included.

The move is an attempt to gain and keep subscribers as the the streaming wars rage on.

According to CNBC, Netflix executives hope to eventually be able to have various types of media intertwine.

Maybe someday we’ll see a game that spawns a film or a series.

That would be an amazing place to get to, to really see the rich interplay between these different forms of entertainment, Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer and chief product officer, via statement