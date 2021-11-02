CDC advisers recommend giving the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 could begin this week.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee voted today to recommend the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for this age group.
COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 could begin this week.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee voted today to recommend the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for this age group.
Kids ages 5 to11 will soon be able to get Pfizer's low-dose COVID vaccine. CDC advisors reviewed data showing it's safe and 90.7%..
The CDC will vote on Tuesday whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.