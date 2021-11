Phoebe Dynevor Can't Believe Bridgerton Success

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor picked up the Breakthrough Talent prize at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards and admitted she can't believe the success of show.She also says her mum inspired her to be an actress.

Report by Jonesl.

