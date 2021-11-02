Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over ‘Tiger King 2’ Footage | THR News

The now-famous big cat sanctuary owner says the newly released trailer for the upcoming second season includes footage that violates her appearance agreements.
The now-famous big cat sanctuary owner says the newly released trailer for the upcoming second season includes footage that violates her appearance agreements.
She says she never signed a release to appear in any sequels. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame is suing Netflix, claiming the streamer did not have permission to use footage of her in a second..