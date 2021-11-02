Missoula voters casting their ballots

Time is ticking for you to get your ballots in for the municipal elections Tuesday.

With day of ballot drop ofand out of the election ceI mean, you can see how qume it's been this smooth aday long and if you haven'there's still time ballotsuntil eight p.m.

Tonight Aadministrator Bradley Semeballot return rate is at 4of four p.m.

Today.

He sayimprovement from return raWith such a strong turnoutHe's hopeful they'll contiup until that eight p.m.

D10 different drop off locaa a lot of different opporto make sure that their voand we have to drive throuone here and one at the faare very popular with votethem to get their ballot iway, especially in the midpandemic.

It can limit thahelp make sure that you geto vote.

That if you wanteyou've got to make an infowait until today that you'to get your vote in and magets counted.

The electionballots yesterday.

They sa