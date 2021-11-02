Bixby Schools Closed Wednesday

"Now, your 2 NEWS OKLAHOMA FirstForecast."IN TONIGHT )S PROJECT SAFESCHOOLS BIXBY LEARNED ABOUTTHEIR CHILDREN )S NEW BUS ROUTESTHIS AFTERNOON.THIS COMES AFTER THE DISTRICTANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE NOSCHOOL TOMORROW BECAUSE TOO MANYBUS DRIVERS ARE OUT SICK OR FORPERSONAL REASONS.2 NEWS OKLAHOMA REPORTER BRADYHALBLEIB TELLS US WHAT THEDISTRICT WANTS PARENTS O KTW.NOTHE DISTRICT TELLS ME it wasdifficult getting students toand from scoholod tay so they )vcome up with a better plan.But to implement that plan theyneed to give the students A DAYOFF TOMORROW.THE DISTRICT called ON ALLEMPLOYEES WITH COMMERCIALDRIVERS LICENSEs to drive busestoday.WHILE THE STUDENTS ARE OUTTOMORROW -- THE DISTRICT PLANSTO TRAIN CURRENT AND FILL-IN BUSDRIVERS ON AN ADJUSTED ROUTESYSTEM.IT WILL BE LIMITED -- AND THEDISTRICTS WANTs TO CAUTIONPARENTS ABOUT WHAT THEY )RECALLING "ROLLING BLACKOUST" ONTHEIR BUS ROUTES.MEANING THAT -- SOME BUS ROUTESWON )T BEO PERATING ON CERTAINDAYS OF THE WEEK STARTINGTHURSDAY THROUGH NEXT FRIDAY.BIXBY PARENT -- ARCH MILLER --WORKS FROM HOME BUT UNDERSTANDSWHY OTHER PARENTS MAY BEFRUSTRATED WITH needingto takea day off."I am okay with it as far asthat because I am at home and Iam able to be there for them ifthey need anything.

But I canunderstand how it could bedifficult for some people ifthey are working or they do nothave a way for child care, so Iunderstandi t affectseverybody."