L.A. County approves settlement with 2 families in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a settlement totaling $2.5 million for two families involved in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in Calabasas.