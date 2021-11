Future first-generation college students get accepted to UNL

YET.SOME OMAHA NORTH STUDENTSCOULD BECOME FUTURE CORNHUSKERS.L UNCHANCELLOR RONNIE GREENWAS IN TOWN TO GIVE SENIORSCERTIFICATES - CONFIRMINGADMISSION TO THE SCHOOL.THESE SENIORS ARE PART OF APROGRAM - AIMED ATEL HPINGFIRST-GENERATION COLLEGESTUDENTS.3 NEWS NOW REPTERORISABELLA BASCO SHARES ETHSTORIES OF THESE FUTURE LEADERS."FOUR YEARS HAVE PASSED AND HEREYOU ARE."NAT"YOU’RE AT YOUR SENIOR YE,ARYOU’VE GOT COUNTLESS OF NUMBERSOF HOURS OF HOMEWORK.."NAT"IN ADDITION TO THAT, YOU ALSOWENT THROUGH A PANDEMIC, LET’SNOT FORGET THAT.

SO WE’RE VERYPROUD OF YOU."THESE OMAHA NORTH SENIORS AREPART OF NEBRASKA COLLEGEPREPARATORY ACADEMIES - OR NCPA.IT’S A PROGRAM ESTABLISHED BYUNL.

IT CHOOSES STUDENTS WHOWOULD BE THE FIRST GENERATION INTHEIR FAMILIES TO GO TO COLLEGE."THEY MAKE THE COMMITMENT EARLYON, TOGETHER WITH THEIR FAMILIESTO COMMIT TO WORKING THROUGHFROM THE 8TH GRADE ALL THEAY WTHROUGH THEIR SENIOR YEAR INHIGH SCHOOL - IN PREPARATORYACTIVITIES TO HELP THEM KNOW HOWTO BE A STUDENT, LEARN HOW TO BEA STUDENT AND BE SUCCESSL INFUTHAT PREPARATION."TUITION...HOUSING..

BOOKS ANADMEAL PLAN ALL GET PAID FOR ATUNL IF STUDENTS SUCCESSFULLYCOMPLETE THE PROGRAM."AS A FIRST-GENERATION STUDE,NTIT WAS VERY MEANINGFUL FOR ME TOKNOW THAT ALL I HAD TO DO WASPUT THE WORK IN TO BE ABLE TOCHASE MY DREAMS THAT I HAD."LADAYSIA SMITH IS A NORTHGRADUATE AND UNL SOPHOMORESTUDYING ARCHITECTURE - SHE SAYSNCPA HAS BEEN CRITICAL IN HERJOURNEY."WE DID A LOT OF TESTING PREP,WE DID A LOT OF STUDY HOURS,ALSO, ALL THAT STUFF IS OD,GOBUT THE SUPPORT THAT NCPACARRIES - IT GOES FROM HIGHSCHOOL TO COLLEGE.

JUST THEFACES CHANGE, THAT’S IT."ISABELLA STANDUP: CHANCELLORGREEN SAYS THIS EXTRA SUPPORTFOR FIRST-GENERATION COLLEGESTUDENTS - MAKES ALL THEDIFFEREN.CE"IT IS SPECIAL TO KNOW AND HAVETHAT DEGREE OF CERTAINTY AROUNDWHAT THAT FUTURE LOOKS LIKE, SOWE’RE EXCITED FOR THEM.""WITHOUT THE SUPPORT OF NCPA, ITHINK THAT I WOULD STRUGGLEBECAUSE IN MY COLLEGE OFARCHITECTURE, THERE AREN’T A LOTOF PEOPLE WHO LOOK LIKE ME,THERE AREN’T A T LOOF WOMEN.

SOTO HAVE PEOPLE THAT SUPPORT YOUNO MATTER WHAT AND PUSH YOU ANDDON’T MINIMIZE YOUR SUCCESS,S IVERY IMPORTANT."IN OMAHA...IB...3 NEWS NOW.GHRIT NOW - THERE ARE 125N-C-P-A COLLEGE SCHO